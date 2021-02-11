AP Top 25 Podcast: Takeaways from 2020 coaching changes

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Alabama offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian watches warm-ups before an NCAA football game against LSU in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Sarkisian took over as Texas’ head coach after spending the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator for national champion Alabama. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

A pandemic could not stop some college football programs from spending millions to change football coaches.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg joins Ralph Russo to talk about the lessons learned from the 2020′s coaching turnover.

Even during uncertain times, with budgets been slashed and pennies being pinched, schools such as Texas, Auburn and South Carolina found the money to pay huge buyouts to get rid of coaches. And they did it with no expectation of making the so-called slam dunk hire. It is becoming harder than ever to lure well-established head coaches from stable situations. That leads to more seemingly risky hires.

Meanwhile, minorities are still woefully underrepresented among major college head coaches. Rittenberg and Russo discuss where the problems lie in the pipeline for minority coaches.

Plus, transfer season is in full swing. Who are some of the interesting players switching teams?

