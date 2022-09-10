AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers left the field after taking a hard fall on his left shoulder at the end of the first quarter against No. 1 Alabama. Hudson Card came into the game for the Longhorns.

Ewers was 9 of 12 passing for 134 yards and completed a 46-yard throw to Xavier Worthy that set up a touchdown that tied the game at 10-10 before exiting.

Ewers scrambled and was hit by Alabama’s Dallas Turner, who landed on Ewers and was given a personal foul.

Ewers laid on the field for several moments before walking off and going straight into the medical tent. He emerged with a towel over his head and went to the Texas locker room at the start of the second quarter.

Ewers was one of the top recruits in the country when he initially signed with Ohio State out of high school. He transferred to Texas and won the starting job over Card.

