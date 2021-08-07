AP Source: PSG remains in talks on signing Lionel Messi

FILE – In this Jan.14, 2018 file photo FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi kicks the ball and scores the fourth goal of his team against Real Sociedad during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad, at Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, northern Spain. Barcelona announced Thursday Aug. 5, 2021 that Lionel Messi will not stay with the club. He is leaving after 17 successful seasons in which he propelled the Catalan club to glory, helping it win numerous domestic and international titles since debuting as a teenager. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)

Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi are in negotiations on a contract after financially troubled Barcelona was unable to keep the superstar, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Messi’s legal team is in Paris and negotiations have seen an annual net salary of around 25 million euros ($29.5 million) discussed which would be lower than his Barcelona pay, the person said on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing talks.

Barcelona has announced that Messi will give a news conference at the Camp Nou on Sunday at noon local time (1000 GMT) but has not specified what it is about.

Barcelona bid farewell to Messi in statements and social media posts on Thursday, making him the most desired free agent in soccer history after his contract expired. The Catalan club had hoped to keep Messi, who agreed to a pay cut, but it still wouldn’t have complied with the Spanish league’s financial regulations.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was in contact with his fellow Argentine as Barcelona announced on Thursday that Messi would be leaving the club he joined as a 13-year-old before winning every major trophy and world player of the year titles.

Funded for a decade by Qatari sovereign wealth, PSG is one of the few clubs in the world that can finance a deal. The club is exploring sponsorship deals in South America on the back of being able to sign Messi.

There was no immediate response from Messi’s media team. PSG, which was opening its French league campaign later Saturday against Troyes, didn’t respond to an email with questions seeking comment.

___

AP Sports Writers Jerome Pugmire in Paris, and Joseph Wilson in Barcelona contributed to this report.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports