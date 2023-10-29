EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor was hospitalized with what the team said is a rib cage injury and he’ll remain there overnight for evaluation.

The 34-year-old Taylor was injured midway through the second quarter of the Giants’ 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets on Sunday.

He was taken to the hospital to be further evaluated.

The Giants also lost tight end Darren Waller in the first half when he aggravated a hamstring injury that had limited him at practice all week.

Taylor was running to his right and facing pressure when he raised his right arm to pass and the ball slipped out of his hand. Taylor plucked the fumbled ball out of the air, took a few steps and then was tackled for a sack by Quinton Jefferson and C.J. Mosley.

Taylor stayed down for a few minutes as he was checked on by trainers, then popped up and jogged to the Giants’ sideline. Grimacing in pain, he took a knee and then headed straight to the locker room.

“Prayers go out to him,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said. “I hope he’s OK.”

Taylor was replaced by Tommy DeVito, an undrafted rookie out of Syracuse and a New Jersey native. DeVito ran for a touchdown, but finished 2 of 7 passing for minus-1 yard.

“Hoping that he’s healthy and everything’s going well,” DeVito said. “I don’t have any updates with that or anything, but it’s time to go. It’s kind of the same thing that Tyrod’s been telling me about how he prepares and what goes through his head because it’s tough. You never know what play it is, what time it is, if it’s going to happen, if it’s not going to happen.

“So there’s a tough part about staying ready, being ready for that role, which is what makes that position so difficult.”

Taylor started his third straight game for Daniel Jones, who’s dealing with a neck injury. Taylor was 4 of 7 for 8 yards before being injured as the Giants finished with minus-9 net yards passing, the fewest in a game since the Browns had minus-9 against the Jaguars on Dec. 3, 2000.

Waller injured a hamstring early in the second quarter after a 4-yard catch on third-and-5. The team quickly announced he would not return.

Waller was limited all week in practice with a hamstring ailment after having seven catches for a season-high 98 yards and his first TD against Washington.

The Jets also had some key injuries in the first half and were down to their third-string center.

Coach Robert Saleh announced after the game nose tackle Al Woods tore an Achilles tendon and is out for the season.

Starting center Connor McGovern injured his left knee and Wes Schweitzer — who started at right guard — injured a leg. Both were ruled out in the third quarter and would have additional tests Monday.

That left the snapping duties to Xavier Newman, a practice squad promotion who came in to play right guard when McGovern was hurt and slid over to center when Schweitzer was injured. Billy Turner filled in at right guard.

Newman’s first snap to Zach Wilson late in the first half was fumbled by the quarterback and the Giants recovered.

