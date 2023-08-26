PHOENIX (AP) — Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer had the ball in his glove, a home run stolen.

One problem: a young fan stole the ball out of his glove.

Arizona’s Tommy Phan hit a ball to deep left in the seventh inning Friday night that to the edge of the wall. Steer timed it perfectly, leaped and had the ball in his glove for a second. The fan, also wearing a glove, reached in and pulled the ball out, leaving Steer slumped against the wall after he landed.

The umpires initially ruled Pham’s shot a home run and fans cheered after seeing the kid’s catch.

A video review called him out for fan’s interference, leading to boos across Chase Field.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb