ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire might have fallen, but it continues to make noise. Empire owner Antonio Brown’s accountant, Alex Gunaris, tells NEWS10 Sports Director Griffin Haas they have completed a review of what was stolen from the team’s equipment room on Monday.

Gunaris told NEWS10 on Saturday that the final game checks were pulled from the bank accounts of Empire players and coaches because equipment was stolen from the team. On Monday, Gunaris told NEWS10 after a review of the equipment room, there was only one helmet remaining, and all of the jerseys were gone. He also said some shoulder pads were missing, along with some other items.

Gunaris says players are required to return helmets, jerseys, and shoulder pads. They can keep them, but the price would be deducted from their pay. For an example on the price, a helmet costs $350. Gunaris says they are currently figuring out who has equipment, so they can get everybody paid what they are owed. If a coach or player does not have any of the missing equipment, Gunaris says they will receive their full check.

NEWS10 ABC Sports Director Griffin Haas spoke with former interim head coach Moe Leggett on Monday. He says he has still not heard from Gunaris, Brown, or anyone in their camp. He’s been reaching out since early last week.

Leggett says he is still owed $11,000. He says his offensive coordinator, Paul Tonic, was never paid, and that he is still owed $4,000. Leggett also says the Empire cheerleaders have not received their final game check.

Leggett says he will be reaching out to Brown’s camp within the next 24 hours. He adds he is currently looking for an attorney to represent him and other Empire staffers in a class action lawsuit. If he does not hear from Brown’s camp or the issue is not resolved quickly, Leggett and the Empire staffers would go forward with legal action. Leggett believes about 100 staffers would join the lawsuit.

The Empire were kicked out of the National Arena League after owner Antonio Brown refused to pay the league’s mandatory assessments.

