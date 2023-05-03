ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Antonio Brown discussed the issues with paying players and former Head Coach Damon Ware for the first time publicly on Wednesday. Ware, as well as six players, left the team on Monday after they claimed they were not paid before their game on Sunday with the Carolina Cobras.

When asked by NEWS10 Sports Director Griffin Haas if those players were paid, Brown said, “Everyone’s paid here. I’m running a business. The MVP Arena is paid. I don’t don’t know what the minutiae of the articles, I don’t want to get into the ‘he said, she said.’ Everyone is paid. If everyone wasn’t paid you wouldn’t be here, and I wouldn’t be here.”

When asked again if those specific players that left the team were paid, Brown said, “Everybody on our payroll, you know payroll right? You know pay checks? You know you cant just get paid when you want, right? You know they run a course, right?”

Brown went on to say, “I don’t want to make this about me but I want to make this clear. I have put the most money ever into this community thus far. Into this team thus far. I paid a $1.5 million bill for workers comp. You think I want to hear a player who’s concerned about my payroll? Do you understand I just took over the situation here 100%?”

Brown spoke with the media at a press conference to reintroduce Tom Menas as the team’s head coach. Menas was fired on April 6th. He led the team to back-to-back NAL titles.

Menas told me he made sure everyone was paid when he returned to the team including the players that left, but they were paid late.