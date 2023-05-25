ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Empire owner and former NFL All-Pro Antonio Brown plans to play in his team’s game against the Fayetteville Mustangs at MVP Arena Saturday night. How much will he play? That’s still up in the air.

The seven-time pro bowler briefly hit the practice field with the Empire on Thursday morning. Practice began at 9:00 AM, and went until 11:00 AM. Brown arrived at the field at 10:50 AM, did some warm-ups, and then ran one practice route before speaking with the media.

Antonio Brown ran one route at practice today.



He says he plans on playing Saturday against Fayetteville, but did not specify how much.

When asked how much he would play, Brown said it’s up to Empire head coach Pete Porcelli, who was hired earlier this week. Porcelli told NEWS10 Sports Director Griffin Haas he would talk to Brown “behind the scenes” to determine his playing time.

Brown confirmed he has reached out to former NFL MVP Cam Newton about suiting up for the Empire. When asked about it Thursday, Brown said, “My friend Cam will be here soon. Stay tuned.”

When asked about Cam Newton suiting up for the Empire, Empire owner Antonio Brown said Newton will "be here soon."





Kickoff between the Empire and the Mustangs is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM.