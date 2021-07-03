Bucks’ Antetokounmpo out, Hawks’ Young cleared for Game 6

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo looks up to the scoreboard from the bench during the second half of Game 5 of the team’s NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will have top scorer Trae Young in uniform for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night, when Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo will sit out again.

Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP, will miss his second straight game in the series, which the Bucks were leading 3-2.

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly trying to contest a dunk by Clint Capela.

Bobby Portis was expected to get his second straight playoff start after scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds in Milwaukee’s 123-112 victory Thursday night.

Young was cleared about an hour before the game after being listed as questionable on the NBA’s Saturday injury report.

Coach Nate McMillan said Young would be a game-time decision. Young missed the two previous games with a bone bruise in his right foot after inadvertently stepping on an official’s foot and twisting his ankle in Game 3.

The Hawks proclaimed Young’s returnby announcing “He’s back” on the team’s Twitter feed.

Young was listed as available after participating in pregame warmups.

Veteran sixth man Lou Williams started the last two games for the Hawks.

Milwaukee can advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 with one more victory over the Hawks, who haven’t reached the championship round since moving to Atlanta in 1968.

The East winner will face the Phoenix Suns in the finals.

