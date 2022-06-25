Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region basketball fans know the name Andrew Platek. From his final year at Guilderland in 2015, to his four years at North Carolina, and ultimately his full circle move to Siena last season, the former City Rocks star has been around the block. Now he faces maybe his toughest challenge yet on the court.

The graduate student is returning for his final season after suffering a torn achilles in just his fifth game with the Saints last year. Platek has been participating in non-contact drills and workouts with the team, and is hoping to be fully cleared on Monday.

An achilles tear is one of the hardest injuries in sports to come back from, but Platek is embracing the opportunity to make one more run, playing in front of his community. “It means a lot to me because this was my hometown team growing up,” said Platek. “Carm [head coach Carmen Macierllio] has been a mentor for me since I was 12 years old, 13 years old, helping me with the recruiting process and recruiting me at George Washington and BU and all of these places. Finally, I get a chance to play for him. Just to represent the community and Guilderland where I’m from is a huge honor to me. I’m just happy I get a chance to use this summer to get stronger and hopefully put on a good showing for the community this year.”

The team finishes the current session of summer workouts July 1st. They return July 28th, before heading out to Italy for a three-game trip in August.