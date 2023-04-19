ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just about two weeks after leading UConn to a national title, Albany Academy graduate Andre Jackson is embarking on a new journey. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jackson will declare for the NBA Draft.

According to the report, Jackson will maintain his college eligibility. The Amsterdam native will attend the NBA Draft combine to get a sense of his draft stock, and make a decision of whether to return to college or leap to the NBA by the May 31st deadline.

Jackson averaged 6.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 steals in the NCAA Tournament, leading UConn to their fifth national championship. The captain was a standout on the defensive end.