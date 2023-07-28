AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After being drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft, Amsterdam native Andre Jackson Jr. had a chance to showcase his skills during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The NCAA champion wowed the sin city crowd with his hustle on defense and play-making ability on offense. Jackson averaged 5.4 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals.

He believes the experience was very educational as a rookie and also laments how special it felt to be surrounded by loved ones on draft night.

“Yeah, it was great to just go out there and play at that level and play alongside my teammates and go out there and try to compete and win games,” Jackson said. “It was a great experience and a learning experience. Yeah, I know that what I bring to the court is definitely a lot on the defensive end, and just going out there and competing and trying to win, thats the biggest thing, and thats the brand of basketball that I enjoy to play. It felt great,” said Jackson. “It’s a night I’ll never forget and, it’s just a great experience with me and my family there just all the people I love the most just all in the same place to celebrate that night so it was a great night and, I’ll never forget it.”