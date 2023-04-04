HOUSTON, TX (NEWS10) — Amsterdam native Andre Jackson is a national champion. The Albany Academy graduate helped UConn win their fifth national title on Monday night, as the Huskies took down San Diego State 76-59.

Jackson tallied 3 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals in the championship win. The junior captain made a number of impact plays that did not show up in the box score. Jackson averaged 6.7 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game throughout the NCAA Tournament.

UConn started their March Madness run with two wins over Iona and Saint Mary’s at MVP Arena. They won every game by double digits.