STORRS, C.T. (NEWS10) — Andre Jackson’s basketball journey started in Albany. The Albany Academy graduate also started his March Madness journey here in Albany, helping UConn to two wins at MVP arena, starting the Huskies’ tournament run. Now Jackson and UConn are Final Four bound, and they got a proper sendoff from the Huskie faithful Wednesday.

Jackson and UConn boarded the buses on their way to the airport just after 4:00 PM, on their way to Houston. Hundreds of UConn students turned out to show their support. The Huskies will take on another team that started their journey in Albany, Miami, in the Final Four on Saturday at 8:49 PM. The Huskies are currently the odds on betting favorite to win the title.