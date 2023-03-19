ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Academy graduate Andre Jackson and the UConn Huskies are dancing on to the Sweet 16. The Huskies dominated the second half, on their way to a 70-55 win.

Jackson came home looking for two wins. Two wins is exactly what he got. “It feels really good,” said Jackson. “We came in as a really positive group, a group that has done a lot in the preseason. To come into the postseason right now and into March Madness and the Tournament and really show up, it means a lot to me honestly.”

In both their wins over Iona and Saint Mary’s, the Huskies put the pedal to the metal in the second half. They’ve outscored their opponents 89-49 after halftime in the first two rounds. “I think we really are just good at adjusting,” said Jackson. “We see our mistakes and we’re able to fix our mistakes and that’s able to help us. In the first half we all knew all the times we messed up on the defensive end and so in the second half we were really just like, ‘Yo if we do this, if we can change these things, we can make a big jump.’ Once we start playing defense and start getting stops, that’s when we get in transition and really everybody gets to shine because we have so many players that can shoot the ball and space the floor and a lot of guys that can get to the basket and get in transition and make plays.”

There’s a special feeling in the UConn locker room; that type of special feeling that accompanies a deep run in March. But for Jackson, It’s nothing new. “I felt something special going on in this locker room forever,” said the co-captain. “I don’t want this to end with this group. Something we talk about every day is like, this is the best team I’ve ever been on, the most fun team I’ve ever been on. I love all these guys. I’m just trying to make the season last as long as possible. Trying to win every game we can and every game we’re looking at it like, somebody has to go home and we don’t want it to be us.”

Jackson and the Huskies are heading to Las Vegas to take on the 8 seed in the West Region, Arkansas, on Thursday.