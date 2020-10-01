Anderson ready for first career playoff start Thursday afternoon

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson works against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning of game one of baseball doubleheader Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta, G.A. — Braves pitcher Ian Anderson will start his first major league playoff game Thursday with a chance to close out a Wild Card series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Game 2 will be the Shen grad’s seventh major league start. He was asked about high-stakes pitching outings in high school preparing him for a MLB playoff start.

“I think it will definitely help,” Anderson said. “I tihnk all the pitchers in there, they want to be facing the other team’s top guy.

“I think that gives you a little more fire going out there, and that’s kind of always how I’ve been,” Anderson continued. “I’ve always wanted to face the best teams and I think that’s kind of that championship mentality that everyone in this locker room has.”

Anderson has a 1.95 ERA in his six starts this season for the Braves with a 3-2 record. Despite the lack of experience in a shortened season, Anderson is confident taking the mound on the big stage.

“I feel prepared going in,” Anderson said.

“All the work I’ve put in to get here and throughout the season since I’ve been up here is kind of been leading up to this moment, so I feel prepared and ready to get out there tomorrow.”

First pitch is slated for 12:08 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The Braves lead the series 1-0 after a 1-0 win in a 13 inning game Wednesday afternoon.

More Sports News