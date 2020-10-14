Anderson improves postseason scoreless streak, Braves take 2-0 series lead

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 13: Ian Anderson #48 of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game Two of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 13, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, T.X. — Ian Anderson improved his postseason scoreless streak to 15.2 innings in a no-decision, as the Braves hold off the Dodgers to take a 2-0 series lead in the NLCS. The Shenendehowa graduate labored through the first and third innings especially, walking a total of five batters in Game 2, but he pitched his way out of each jam, completing 4.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball.

It was the first MLB his parents and twin brother, Ben, had seen in person. Pitching in front of fans for the first time in his major league career brought different emotions for the right-handed rookie.

“It was exciting,” Anderson said after the game. “You could definitely feel the adrenaline, and it was nice to have my family here. So it was awesome.”

Anderson becomes the first pitcher in Braves franchise history to make three straight scoreless starts in the postseason. He’s also the second pitcher in MLB history to hold opposing teams scoreless through three consecutive playoff starts of at least four innings each.

“As long as we keep winning ballgames here, that’s a side effect of it,” Anderson said. “Happy to be up 2-0, and we’ll get back to work tomorrow.”

When Anderson exited the game, the Braves had a 2-0 lead thanks to a Freddie Freeman two-run home run in the fourth inning. Atlanta’s lead ballooned to 7-0 in the seventh inning, but the Dodgers clawed back. Los Angeles pulled within one run in the ninth inning, with the tying run at third base, but the Braves held on for dear life to win 8-7.

Through three postseason games, Anderson has given up just six hits, no runs. He has 22 strikeouts, five against the Braves Tuesday night, and eight total walks.

Game 3 between the Braves and Dodgers is Wednesday at 6:05 p.m.