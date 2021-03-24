Anderson goes six strong in tune up before regular season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bradenton, Fla. (NEWS10) — Ian Anderson made his second to last Spring Training start Wednesday before the MLB regular season gets underway April 1.

Taking the mound against the Pirates, the Shenendehowa grad had the closest thing to a full start as he’ll get before the games count. Going six full innings, Anderson threw 87 pitches, allowing eight hits and four earned runs while striking out one batter and walking another.

“This outing was different from the other two I’ve had, the last two I’ve had,” Anderson said after the loss. “I think this one was a good one as far as pitching to contact a little bit more and these guys put up a lot of good approaches, so it’ll be nice to sort of blend the two the next time out.”

“He’s had to work and that’s good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He took the next step like you say and pitched a little bit, so it was good. I think he’s right on schedule.”

Anderson will take the mound for one more start before the regular season starts next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Maciariello signs three-year extension with Siena

Sports /

MLB Ian Anderson Stretches Out SOT for web 3 24 21

Sports /

Maciariello signs three year extension with Siena

Sports /

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire