Anderson goes six strong in tune up before regular season

Bradenton, Fla. (NEWS10) — Ian Anderson made his second to last Spring Training start Wednesday before the MLB regular season gets underway April 1.

Taking the mound against the Pirates, the Shenendehowa grad had the closest thing to a full start as he’ll get before the games count. Going six full innings, Anderson threw 87 pitches, allowing eight hits and four earned runs while striking out one batter and walking another.

“This outing was different from the other two I’ve had, the last two I’ve had,” Anderson said after the loss. “I think this one was a good one as far as pitching to contact a little bit more and these guys put up a lot of good approaches, so it’ll be nice to sort of blend the two the next time out.”

“He’s had to work and that’s good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He took the next step like you say and pitched a little bit, so it was good. I think he’s right on schedule.”

Anderson will take the mound for one more start before the regular season starts next week.