Anderson earns a no decision after three innings of work against Marlins

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson works against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning of game one of baseball doubleheader Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta, G.A. — Ian Anderson made his third start Monday afternoon against the Miami Marlins, and while it wasn’t as pretty as his first two starts, the Shen grad saw some adversity and handled it well.

Anderson was pulled after reaching 83 pitches in three innings, and received a no decision in the Braves’ 5-4 loss to the Marlins. In three innings of work, Anderson allowed two hits, one earned run, walked four and struck out four.

“I’d rather go out there and go five or six and give up three or four than only go three,” Anderson said.

“For me, as a starter, that’s always tough to kind of swallow but credit to the bullpen, what they’ve been doing all year,” Anderson added. “Came in and kept us in the game and gave us a good chance to win.”

Anderson’s next start is slated for this Saturday against the Washington Nationals.

