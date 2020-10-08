Anderson brilliant again in second postseason start

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 01: Ian Anderson #48 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning of Game Two of the National League Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on October 1, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Houston, T.X. — After a phenomenal postseason debut for the rookie pitcher, Ian Anderson followed it with another terrific day on the mound Wednesday afternoon.

The Shen grad pitched five and 2/3 shutout innings, striking out eight batters in a 2-0 Braves win over the Marlins, making Anderson 2-0 in postseason play with zero earned runs.

“Doesn’t seem like the moment ever matters to him,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He just keeps pitching and trusting his stuff, and changeup was really good.

“I thought the ball was coming out of his hand really good too,” Snitker added. “So they didn’t have really good swings at him, and there’s a lot to worry about with this kid when he’s facing you.”

Anderson spoke about his changeup, which has been puzzling batters all season.

“Yeah, it feels good. It’s obviously been a huge pitch for me when I got here and even last year,” Anderson said.

“You know, kind of started seeing some good results with it, knew I was gonna need that third pitch to be a starter and like I said, we stuck with it all day, and had some good results,” Anderson added. “He was putting down the right fingers and were able to get ahead and go from there.”

Anderson is just the sixth pitcher ever to start his first two playoff appearances and throw five-plus scoreless innings in each.

