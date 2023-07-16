LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena Women’s Basketball team is in the middle of off-season workouts as they prepare for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

One of the returning faces that were in attendance is junior forward Anajah Brown, who was the Saints leading scorer last season. Brown is entering her second year as a team captain and said she feels more confident in that role. In addition, she said the team is focused on growing from last season.

“I think as my second year as captain like I feel more comfortable in that leadership role because last year I kind of had to be a captain but also learn how to do it, so now it’s more routine rather than making it seem like something new,” Brown said. “As a team I think we’re getting better every day. I think it’s good that now we’re not so young, so the returners we’re like all leaders at this point. We push each other.”

Brown averaged 11.3 points per game last season and finished with 340 overall.