Amsterdam preps Troy after coming off pause

Amsterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While the rest of Class A football kicked off last weekend, Amsterdam was sidelined with a COVID pause.

New head coach John Homich is taking the challenges of a shortened season in stride. He believes his team will come out of the pause ready to roll tomorrow night, and if he and his staff can handle a pandemic in year one, they can handle anything.

“Normal first time coaches, they don’t really deal with a pandemic and then starting a season being on pause,” Homich said. “But you know when we talked the other day we said if we can get through this hump in the road and this pandemic we can handle anything going down the road.”

Now, the Rams turn their heads to rival Troy. Amsterdam heads to Troy for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night. The matchup with an old rival has Homich feeling nostalgic as his guys get back to a sense of normal.

“When I played here back in the late 90’s for Amsterdam we always opened up with Troy,” Homich said. “So it’s bringing up a lot of memories right now opening up our season, my first year as head coach against Troy.”

“You always want to size up how you’re going to be for the rest of the year competing with one of the top teams in the section each year,” Homich added.

“Definitely going to be another sense of normalcy getting back to regular life and just nothing better,” senior quarterback Tommy Ziskin said. “Friday night lights, should be a great game.”

The Flying Horses come into Friday 1-0 with a 42-12 win over La Salle last week.