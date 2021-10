Amsterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam entered play Friday night ranked #29 in the state for Class A. You wouldn’t be able to tell with how they started against Ballston Spa, but you’d certainly see why in the second half.

After falling behind 24-0, the Rugged Rams stormed back to top the Scotties 38-37.

Amsterdam will host Troy next Friday at 7:00 PM.