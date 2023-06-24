ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UConn Huskies guard and upstate New York native Andre Jackson Jr. was selected 36th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. Jackson was then immediately traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for a 2030 second-round draft pick and cash considerations, according to the team.

Jackson was born and raised in Amsterdam, eventually attending Albany Academy. He would go on to play college basketball at the University of Connecticut, playing for the Huskies from 2020 to 2023.

The 6’6″ guard helped UConn reach the NCAA Tournament three times while with the team, leading them to victory in the 2023 national championship. Jackson, who declared for the draft back in April, now joins NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Bucks with hopes of continuing his success at the next level.