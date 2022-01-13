Amsterdam holds on past Schuylerville in tough Foothills Council battle

Schuylerville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schuylerville hosted Amsterdam Thursday night for a great Foothills Council girls basketball matchup that went down to the wire.

Macey Koval had a great game leading the Black Horses with a game-high 21 points, but Amsterdam proved to be too tough, holding on for a 51-47 win after some late free throws as Ashley DiCarlo led the way for the Rams with 12 points.

Amsterdam is back in action at Broadalbin Perth on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. while Schuylerville visits B-P Monday at 7 p.m.