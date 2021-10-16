Amsterdam blanks Troy in convincing Class A win

Amsterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam hosted Troy in a Class A battle on Friday night.
The Rugged Rams blanked the Trojans 24-0.
Amsterdam will visit La Salle in a big divisional matchup next Friday at 7:00 PM. Troy will visit Columbia.
