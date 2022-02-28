Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a great day of Section II basketball playoffs in Class AA and Class B Saturday, it was Class A’s turn to shine at Hudson Valley Community College on Sunday. #4 Amsterdam and #5 Scotia-Glenville got things started.

Caesar Thompson put on a show for the Rams, pouring in 34 points for Amsterdam on their way to a 76-61 over the Tartans. The Rams will take on #8 Gloversville in the semifinals after the Dragons shocked #1 Troy 76-72 in double overtime. The semifinal matchup is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM at Cool Insuring Arena.