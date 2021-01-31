Boston, Mass. (NEWS10) — The America East Conference has announced the next two-week increment in their altered basketball schedules.
The latest schedule adjustments override plans made for the weekend of February 6 and 7 when the conference moved to their two-week increment plan. UAlbany’s women will now visit Binghamton instead of Stony Brook that weekend, and will host Hartford February 13 and 14.
The UAlbany men, currently on pause until February 4, will not play next weekend, but will return to action at SEFCU Arena on February 13 and 14 against UMass Lowell.
Schedules are subject to change. Game times will be announced by the host institutions. Subsequent games will be added to the schedule and announced in the coming weeks.
America East announces next wave of basketball scheduling
Boston, Mass. (NEWS10) — The America East Conference has announced the next two-week increment in their altered basketball schedules.