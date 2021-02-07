Boston, Mass. (NEWS10) — The America East Conference announced Sunday its latest round of regular-season basketball games.
UAlbany’s men’s and women’s teams’ schedules are intact for the upcoming weekend. The men will host UMass Lowell and the women will host Hartford.
The following weekend, February 20 and 21, the men will host Stony Brook and the women will host NJIT.
Schedules are subject to change. Game times will be announced by the host institutions. Subsequent games will be added to the schedule and announced in the coming weeks.
Fall and Spring sports begin February 19 with men’s soccer hosting Syracuse.
America East announces next increment of basketball schedules
