Ambush, Verse named to HERO Sports 2021 FCS Freshman All-American Team

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - A walk down Glen Street in downtown Glens Falls looks similar in December 2021 to how it did in mid-2020. Doors are marked with signs, reminding passersby that they live in a post-COVID-19 world, and have to act like it. This time, exactly what that means has changed.

This week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul instated a mandate asking all indoor businesses in New York to require either face masks or proof of vaccination from all visitors. In the North Country, that's been met with mixed reactions, with Warren and Washington counties both saying they lack the resources to enforce the mandate, but encouraging individual businesses to set their own rules as per the mandate.