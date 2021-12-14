Ambush, Verse named to HERO Sports 2021 FCS Freshman All-American Team
Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jackson Ambush and Jared Verse from the University at Albany football team have been named to the HERO Sports 2021 FCS Freshman All-American Team, HERO Sports announced today.
From start to finish, Ambush led the team in tackles on a weekly basis. He finished the year just shy of triple digits, topping out at 97 – 53 solo and 44 assisted. That mark put him fifth in the entire CAA at 8.82 tackles per game. Not succumbing to pressure, his highest single-game total came against No. 5 ranked Villanova when the Wildcats visited Casey Stadium on Homecoming weekend. The linebacker recorded 12 tackles (eight solo), forced a fumble, and caused a pass breakup in the rain-marred game. Ambush recorded double figure tackle totals in six of his 11 games this year. He finished the season with 5.0 tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Verse was a dominant player on the defensive line for UAlbany this year. He ranked third in the CAA in sacks with 0.95 per game, tallying 10 solo and one assisted for a 10.5 total on the season. He finished fourth on the team with 53 tackles (32 solo, 21 assisted) with 11.5 tackles for loss. The standout defensive end thrice recorded eight tackles in a game (NDUS, Delaware, Stony Brook) and thrice recorded two sacks in a game (Delaware, William & Mary, Morgan State). He totaled 13 quarterback hits, adding a pass breakup and a forced fumble.
For the full list of selections, visit herosports.com.
More Sports News
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips