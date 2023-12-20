DUANESBURG, NY (NEWS10) — Alex Moses has helped take the Duanesburg girls basketball team to new heights, including a trip to the state semifinals two years ago. Wednesday night, she had a personal milestone on the line, sitting just 12 points away from 1,000 for her career.

Moses reached the milestone in a 59-27 win over Schoharie. “Honestly, it’s a feeling like no other,” said Moses. “I’ve been looking forward to this since I was a little baby in first grade. This moment really, it’s just unreal.”

“The constant support from the community has been amazing,” added Moses. “Since we went to the state semifinals back in my 10th grade year, ever since then the community has had constant support for us, so it’s been really amazing. All of my family got to be here which was really nice. It was a home game. It was a picture perfect moment.”

“It just shows all that hard work, effort, all the time that she has put into basketball has paid off,” said Duanesburg head coach Chris Herron. “You’re starting to see some of these girls get the rewards and hit their goals that they’ve been working toward for a long time. Extremely proud of her. Cant be happier for her. She’s a heck of a basketball player and an even better person.”