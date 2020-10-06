Albany’s National Arena League team will be named the Empire

ALBANY- Albany NAL are excited to announce that the team name has been selected. The Albany Empire return!

“It has been one of the most exciting thrills of my professional career acquiring the Albany Empire. We would like to thank the National Arena League, its owners, and the city of Albany for their patience and dedication. We look forward to returning to the Capital Region and continuing the amazing winning tradition that has been laid before us,” said Ron Tridico, Owner, Albany Empire.

The Albany Empire will be a part of the National Arena League (NAL), which currently consists of 9 teams. The season is set to begin in April of 2021, and season tickets are on sale now! The Albany Empire had a winning record of 22-7 from 2018-2019, most notably winning ArenaBowl XXXII in front of 12,000 fans and a nationally televised audience.

“I am very excited that I will once again be the Head Coach of the organization called the Albany Empire. The Empire name is synonymous with winning and excitement,” exclaimed Rob Keefe, Head Coach, Albany Empire. “We are going to do everything possible to win games and continue to build an awesome culture for Albany and the Capital Region.”

“We are excited to welcome back the Albany Empire,” said Bob Belber, SMG General Manager of Times Union Center. “With the enthusiastic leadership of the ownership group and front office, as well as the incredibly talented coaching staff, I know that the caliber of players will be top notch, and that Coach Keefe will make sure the product on the field is just as good as it has been in the past. The Empire returns!”

“After a stunning victory in Arena Bowl XXXII with more than 12,000 fans watching, it’s only right that Albany County’s home team return with the same name,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “With Head Coach Keefe and Assistant Head Coach Moss returning as well, I know the new Albany Empire will be a force within the National Arena League next year, and I’m looking forward to personally cheering them on.”

Fans can secure their season tickets for the new Albany arena football team now with a $50 deposit per seat by calling 518-487-2085 or by going to timesunioncenter-albany.com/nal. Albany Empire season ticket holders will have first right of refusal to purchase their Empire seats for the 2021 NAL season. A team representative will contact those that have submitted a deposit in the upcoming weeks to select your specific seats, which will be done in order in which deposits were received.