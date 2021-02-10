Albany student athletes facing health care hurdle before returning to sports

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If the Albany girls basketball team had a game tomorrow, they’d only have seven available players.

Albany county’s guidance on a return for high-risk sports requires all student athletes to get medical clearance from their health care provider. The problem is many don’t have a regular health care provider and the school district’s physician doesn’t qualify. Only a third of student athletes are cleared.

“The biggest struggle for our district and our students is the health care provider consent,” Athletic Director Ashley Chapple said at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. “If we did not have that we would be in better shape.”

The district is looking for ways to provide this clearance for student athletes, including going door to door and taking to Facebook to inform and even bringing an outside physician to the school.

“IF we had to go door to door, that’s what we had to do,” girls basketball head coach Decky Lawson said. “Our AD pushed and when we saw that our athletic director was going door to door, we just fell in line and we started doing it ourselves.”

“I am trying to do everything in our power to make sure that if a kid wants to play, they get to play, and an adult does not hold that from them,” Chapple said.

With weeks to a month or more wait for a doctor’s visit, athletes are missing valuable practice and game time. A temporary alternative is visiting an urgent care center to be cleared, but this issue is already disproportionately affecting minority and low income households.

“Everyone time and time again can spout this equity and unfairness against black and brown and those who are poor, this is going to affect these students most and foremost,” Albany Board of Education Vice President Vickie Smith said.

Without a clear alternative, many Albany student athletes could miss out on the return of high school sports.