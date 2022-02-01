Albany pulls away from CBA to win league contest

ALBANY, N.Y. — Though leading scorer Isaiah Stewart was held in check with nine points, Albany boys basketball pulled away from CBA in the second half to beat the Brothers 57-45 Tuesday night. Deavion Springsteen’s 12 points and six assists led the Falcons.

CBA hadn’t lost a league game until the Brothers fell to Niskayuna five days ago, making this their second consecutive loss in the Suburban Council within the past week. CBA was playing without versatile big man Ayden Harrison, who was injured in their loss to the Silver Warriors.