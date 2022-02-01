Albany pulls away from CBA to win league contest

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trending on NEWS10

ALBANY, N.Y. — Though leading scorer Isaiah Stewart was held in check with nine points, Albany boys basketball pulled away from CBA in the second half to beat the Brothers 57-45 Tuesday night. Deavion Springsteen’s 12 points and six assists led the Falcons.

CBA hadn’t lost a league game until the Brothers fell to Niskayuna five days ago, making this their second consecutive loss in the Suburban Council within the past week. CBA was playing without versatile big man Ayden Harrison, who was injured in their loss to the Silver Warriors.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Sport Highlights

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19