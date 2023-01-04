ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons have named Derrick Rowland as their new head coach for the 2023 season. Rowland returns to the team after playing and coaching for them in the past.

“It feels great to be back in Albany where my professional career began, and where my heart has always been,” says Coach Rowland. “I’m proud to have been a part of the many great basketball memories here in the Armory with the Albany Patroons and look forward to many, many more. The Patroons are undoubtedly the greatest minor sports franchise in history, and it’s where I belong.”

Rowland played for the Patroons and was a key contributor in helping lead the team to their first two championship titles in 1984 and 1988 under head coaches Phil Jackson and Bill Musselman. Rowland previously coached the Potawatomi Fire in Oklahoma and led them to The Basketball League (TBL) western division playoffs in their first season in the league. He replaces former coach Will Brown, who returned to coach basketball at the collegiate level.

“There were over a dozen, well-qualified head coach applicants from across the country that were reviewed and considered,” said Michael Corts, General Manager of the Armory & President of Albany Patroons, Inc. “We are confident Coach Derrick Rowland’s return helps position the Patroons for continued and long-term success.”