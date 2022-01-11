Albany overcomes slow start, holds off Bethlehem

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem boys basketball team welcomed in Albany Tuesday night for a Suburban Council clash.

The Eagles jumped out to a 9-3 lead, with the Falcons getting out to a slow start. With under a minute left in the first quarter, Albany took a 19-18. They held on for a 76-68 win.

Albany will look to build on the win Friday at home against Troy, while Bethlehem will look to rebound against Burnt Hills.

