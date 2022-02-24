Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three seed Albany met six seed Bethlehem Thursday night to open the Section 2 Class AA girls basketball quarterfinals, with the winner getting a crack at two seed Shaker next Thursday.

The Falcons started to separate a bit in the second quarter as a Taliyah Braxton baseline layup put Albany up 16-10, forcing a Bethlehem timeout.

The Eagles were finding ways to score, with Maren Louridas going coast to coast and scoring a bucket off a nice Euro-step for Bethlehem, but before they could blink Albany’s transition game was scoring at the other end.

Shonyae Edmonds led the Falcons with 15 points as Albany beat Bethlehem 46-34 and will face Shaker Thursday, March 3 at Hudson Valley Community College at 6 p.m.