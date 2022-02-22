Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany hosted Guilderland Tuesday night in the 5-12 matchup to open the Section 2 Class AA bracket.

Mitchell Mackissock paced the Dutchmen in the early going, getting some tough finishes to go as he led Guilderland with 16 points. Both teams shot over 40 percent from three for the game as Guilderland kept it close, but Isaiah Austin helped the Falcons pull away with his game-high 23 points in a 59-51 win.

Albany will face Shenendehowa Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College in the Class AA quarterfinals.