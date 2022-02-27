Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The defending champions in Section II Class AA boys basketball, Shenendehowa, looked to continue their title defense Saturday. The #4 Plainsmen took on #5 Albany at Hudson Valley Community College.

Shenendehowa took a 26-24 lead into the halftime break. The Falcons controlled the second half, on their way to a 63-59 win. Isiah Austin led Albany with 17 points, also reaching the 1,000 point milestone in the win. Shenendehowa’s Mason Courtney led all scorers with 19 points.

Albany will take on Green Tech Tuesday at Cool Insuring Arena at 8:00 PM in the semifinals.