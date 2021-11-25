Albany High School’s Anna Flanders looking forward after state championship

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Anna Flanders is just a sophomore at Albany High School. As of this past Friday, she’s also a state champion.

Flanders took first in the one meter spring board for diving. She tallied 509.7 points. The sophomore trains out of the Full Out Dive Club.

Flanders told News10 she originally wasn’t even sure she had won. “Everyone was stressing out about it and I was just over on the side eating some snacks,” said Flanders. “Then my friend told me, ‘you won’. And I was like, ‘really?’ I was just really surprised.”

Flanders is proud to represent her area. “It feels really good to show some representation for the people in Albany and just everyone in my hometown,” said Flanders. “I know they’re so proud of me.”

As just a sophomore, Flanders is looking forward to the rest of her diving career. “I just can’t imagine where I’m going to be, even next year,” said Flanders. “I’m excited to see where the future takes me.”