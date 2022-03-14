TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College hosted five high school basketball regional championships on Sunday. In the nightcap, the Albany girls looked to take down Cicero-North Syracuse and move on to the Class AA semifinals.

The Northstars led 44-42 after three quarters. The Falcons were able to battle back and force overtime, one of three overtime games on the day, but ultimately fell to CNS 62-60. Alita Carey-Santangelo led the Northstars with 28 points, while teammate Alexa Kulakowski added 24. Shonyae Edmonds led Albany with 24 points.

