Albany FireWolves unveiled as incoming NLL team name

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Albany NLL, today announce that the Albany FireWolves will be the official name for the National Lacrosse League team that recently relocated to the Capital Region. The FireWolves name was developed to pay tribute to the lacrosse teams that came before them, while also recognizing and honoring the founders of the great sport of lacrosse. The New England Black Wolves, the team that relocated to the Capital Region and the old Albany Attack both had wolves in their moniker, as does the new FireWolves name, which also incorporates the indigenous roots of the sport.

After receiving over 2,000 name submissions online, three names were chosen by the organization and put to a fan poll, where over 4,000 fans responded. The name choices the organization focused in on were the Attack, Black Arrows, and the FireWolves. Ultimately, following the poll, team owners and executives selected the final name that they best thought would represent the community and team they want to field and began developing logos, colors, and all the other branding elements surrounding the selection.

“The Albany FireWolves is a unique name that represents what we are going to be on and off the field,” said George Manias, Team President. “On the field, we will be fierce, like a wolf and intimidate foes who come into our den. A planned fire, like a fireplace or fire pit, always encourages a gathering. Our games will be a gathering place for our fans to rally and support our team onto victory. We will be one with our community, like a PACK and become the alpha in the Capital Region as we will offer our fans the live sporting event and entertainment value they have grown accustom to.”

The FireWolves logo features the team’s official colors, a maroon red, a fiery red, a dark purple, and grey accent. The logo encapsulates a unique mystical wolf emerging from fire with fierceness and strength. The entire brand identity was designed by Upside Collective, a local firm providing branding, graphic design, web development, video production and visual effects.

The team’s inaugural season motto “PACK the House!” will symbolize the organization’s plans to create a pack mentality and becoming one with the local community. In addition, it symbolizes filling the seats each and every game to support the on-field product featuring a tough, fierce lacrosse team coupled with a world class game entertainment experience. The FireWolves’ inaugural season is set to begin in December and all home games will be played at the Times Union Center. More details on the 2021 schedule will be announced at a later date.

The team also announced that CDPHP will be the inaugural season presenting partner, whose brand will be heavily showcased alongside the growing Albany FireWolves brand. Simultaneously, the FireWolves announce that 104.5 The Team ESPN Radio will be the radio broadcast partner for the organization’s inaugural season. 104.5 The Team will broadcast all home and away games, including pre and post-game shows. In addition, 104.5 The Team will also broadcast and a weekly “coaches” radio show throughout the entire season.

“As the area’s leading health plan, CDPHP has a long-standing commitment to the health, wellness, and cultural vibrancy of this community,” said Dr. John D. Bennett, President and CEO of CDPHP. “That’s why we are thrilled to partner with the Albany FireWolves and the Times Union Center to bring a National Lacrosse League team to the Capital Region. We wish the team and its players the very best of luck!”

“We take pride in providing our listeners with the best local sports content, especially a sport with so much history and popularity in our area as lacrosse” said Kevin Rich, Market President of Townsquare Media Albany. “Pairing the 104.5 The Team ESPN Radio brand with the Albany FireWolves is a perfect match and we can’t wait to join the rest of the community in cheering on the FireWolves this season.”

Team uniforms, mascot, dance team name and other core elements of the team’s brand will be announced at a later date.

Fans can now visit the team’s newly updated website and social media channels with the announcement of the team name and logo. The new website URL is www.AlbanyFireWolves.com. The team can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram under the name @AlbFireWolves.

Select merchandise with the team name and logo are on sale now at the team’s executive offices, located inside the atrium of the Times Union Center. A more robust merchandise line is under development and will be made available at a later date.

Fans can secure their place to have first selection of their seats by joining the team’s priority seating list. A $50 refundable deposit grants fans the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the upcoming season once tickets are officially on sale in April. For more information regarding tickets, visit www.AlbanyFireWolves.com or call 518-362-4900.

The Albany FireWolves 2021 Inaugural Season is presented by CDPHP.