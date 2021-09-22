Albany Firewolves unveil jerseys for inaugural season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Firewolves begin their first NLL season this December. Tuesday, the team debuted their new threads.

University at Albany graduate Joe Resetarits and Auburn native Greg Downing, both members of the Firewolves, showed off the team’s new home and away jerseys. “It becomes very real when you show players in a uniform and that’s what we wanted to do,” said team president George Manias. “I think we put our best foot forward and I think we have a great color selection, both home and away, and I think we’re going to represent our market, our capital region, and our team very well with these uniforms.”

They certainly have the stamp of approval from the players. “I like the different logos for home and away,” Resetarits said. “The color schemes are amazing and they did a great job putting it all together. The whole event today was awesome.”

For Downing, the uniforms remind him of his high school playing days. “My high school was the Auburn Maroons so I’m pumped about the maroon color, but also I think just this logo in general is just really great. I think it’s awesome.”

The Firewolves play their first game on the road against the Toronto Rock on December 4th. The jerseys are on sale in the team’s store.