Albany FireWolves season tickets on sale now

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany FireWolves, the Capital Region’s Indoor Lacrosse team playing out of the Times Union Center beginning in December, today announce that season memberships for the team’s inaugural year are on sale now. In addition, fans who have already placed a season ticket deposit with the team can now begin selecting their seats.

A 2021-22 season membership to the Albany FireWolves includes exclusive benefits such as:

Tickets for all nine regular season home games.

Tickets to the first home playoff game.

First right of refusal for all other playoff games.

Access to the Ticket Exchange Program (never waste a ticket!).

Merchandise discounts.

Unparalleled access to year-round, members-only events.

Lowest price on additional tickets when needed.

Payment plans to fit your budget.

Season memberships for the FireWolves begin as low as $150. Options for season memberships range from VIP to upper bowl seats. Proceeds from all ticket sales will go to the Albany FireWolves Foundation to support the “PACK Gives Back” campaign, further solidifying the FireWolves commitment to give back to the community.

The Albany FireWolves also announce that the team has partnered with Saratoga Eagle to create a unique section within the Times Union Center for all FireWolves home games. The “Michelob ULTRA Party Zone,” located directly behind one of the goals, will offer fans a unique tailgate experience with an up close and personal view at a great value.

Season tickets for the Michelob ULTRA Party Zone membership includes all-you-can-eat burgers and hot dogs, sodas, and Michelob Ultra beer specials for every FireWolves home game.

“The Albany FireWolves are open for business! As we developed our season ticket plans, we wanted to offer the Capital Region a fun and affordable entertainment option,” said George Manias, President of the Albany FireWolves. “With plans priced as low as $15 per game, we did just that. In addition, the Michelob ULTRA Party Zone will create an atmosphere that will be sure to give our team playing on the turf a true home field advantage. I would like to thank Saratoga Eagle for their partnership and giving us the ability to bring this great and exclusive experience to our fans.”

“We are thrilled to get the opportunity again to work with George Manias and his team,” said Jeff Mueller, AB Manager at Saratoga Eagle Sales and Service. “When George reached out to us a few months ago to partner up again, it was a no brainer. We are looking forward to bringing back the excitement, the energy and the engagement fans experienced in the Party Zone which is unlike anything else in the Capital Region. Together, we are really going to take the Albany FireWolves’ fan experience to the next level with the Michelob Ultra Party Zone.”

Do not miss your opportunity to witness history! Fans can secure their season tickets for the inaugural 2021-22 FireWolves season today! For more information regarding season ticket memberships, visit https://albanyfirewolves.com/tickets/season-tickets/ or call 518-362-4900.

The Albany FireWolves 2021-22 Inaugural Season is presented by CDPHP.