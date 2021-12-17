Albany Firewolves prepare for home opener at Times Union Center

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sport Highlights

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany’s newest professional sports team takes the turf for the first time at the Times Union Center Saturday night.

The Albany Firewolves bring professional box lacrosse back to the Capital Region when they host the Rochester Knighthawks at 7 p.m. The players got to practice on the TU turf Friday night to get ready for a warm Albany welcome.

“Yeah we’re fired up,” forward Reilly O’Connor said. “Second game of the year but obviously our home opener so new community, new crowd, new fans, new environment so we’re excited and we can’t wait to get going.”

“We’re really pumped to come into this new arena, new community and hopefully get a win for the fans here and we had a long time off right,” forward Andrew Kew said. “So moving from New England to here we couldn’t be more excited.”

“We think this is a lacrosse town and we’re pumped about it,” Kew said.

The Firewolves fell to the Toronto Rock 10-9 in their season opener so looking to even up Saturday night.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

AP rankings

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19