Albany Firewolves prepare for home opener at Times Union Center

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany’s newest professional sports team takes the turf for the first time at the Times Union Center Saturday night.

The Albany Firewolves bring professional box lacrosse back to the Capital Region when they host the Rochester Knighthawks at 7 p.m. The players got to practice on the TU turf Friday night to get ready for a warm Albany welcome.

“Yeah we’re fired up,” forward Reilly O’Connor said. “Second game of the year but obviously our home opener so new community, new crowd, new fans, new environment so we’re excited and we can’t wait to get going.”

“We’re really pumped to come into this new arena, new community and hopefully get a win for the fans here and we had a long time off right,” forward Andrew Kew said. “So moving from New England to here we couldn’t be more excited.”

“We think this is a lacrosse town and we’re pumped about it,” Kew said.

The Firewolves fell to the Toronto Rock 10-9 in their season opener so looking to even up Saturday night.