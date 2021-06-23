Albany Firewolves growing the game in the community

Bethlehem, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in the country. The Albany Firewolves are helping to grow the game in the community.

The NLL team is entering their third week of their training academy programs. Every Tuesday and Thursday, current Firewolf player and head coach of the program, Andrew Kew, leads box lacrosse training sessions for players of different age groups.

Kew was joined Tuesday night by teammate Charlie Kitchen, who helped run the sessions. Both players emphasized the importance of playing the game at a young age. Kitchen says, “It’s really good for them to be out here so young because not only are you good at the sport, but also it’s kind of your personality. You can be creative with the game. You can take it any way you want.”

Kew added, “Albany’s just growing and there’s a ton of lacrosse in the area, so seeing these kids out here having fun is great and I think we’re going to have a big crowd in December.”