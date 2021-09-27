Albany Firewolves Foundation hosts first annual ‘Pack Gives Back’ charity golf outing

Delmar, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany and lacrosse go together like chocolate and peanut butter, so giving Albany a NLL team was a no brainer.

Now the Albany Firewolves are making sure they’re leaving their mark in the community.

The Albany Firewolves Foundation hosted their first annual ‘Pack Gives Back’ charity golf outing at Normanside Country Club in Delmar Monday morning.

The event featured Firewolves swag and golf prizes being raffled off to participants, as the new professional lacrosse team looked to raise money for various charitable efforts through their new foundation.

“This is so exciting for us because when we announced the team in February, one of the things that we really wanted to focus on was being involved in the community when we launched our new team,” team president George Manias said.

“Bringing a new sports team here is one thing,” Manias said. “You’re asking people to sponsor you, asking for people to come out and pay for tickets to come out and support the team.

“We wanted to make sure that we gave back. Starting our foundation really started the efforts for that so this is our first official fundraiser. We feel when it’s all said and done we’re going to raise about $15,000 for local charities and local community efforts.

“This is just a great way to kick off our season and our community efforts and really show the people and the fans around here that we are in it for the long haul and we’re here to give back.”

The Firewolves begin their season at home on December 18th.