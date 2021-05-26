Albany FireWolves extend Colton Watkinson

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany FireWolves, the Capital Region’s Indoor Lacrosse team playing out of the Times Union Center beginning in December, today announce that transition player, Colton Watkinson, has signed a one-year extension with the team.

Hailing from Ontario, Canada, Watkinson brings a ton of experience with him to Albany. A transition player, Watkinson developed his game at the Hill Academy in Ontario before attending Limestone University in South Carolina. During his stint at Limestone, Watkinson led the Saints to four National Championship game appearances, winning three of them. He earned All-Conference honors three times and was a two-time All-American. On top of that, Watkinson earned the Lt. J.G. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. award for Midfielder of the Year. Watkinson was also a member of the Chesapeake Bayhawks of the MLL, capping their 2019 season off with a championship.

Watkinson was drafted by the New England Black Wolves ahead of the 2017 season and has spent entire his brief NLL career within the organization, appearing in 45 games in three seasons. He has heard nothing but good things about the fans and the Capital Region community and cannot wait to play in front of a packed house this December!