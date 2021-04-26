Albany FireWolves announce AFW Training Academy

ALBANY, NEW YORK – The Albany FireWolves, the Capital Region’s Indoor Lacrosse team playing out of the Times Union Center beginning in December, introduce the AFW Training Academy – “Powered” by Gait Lacrosse.

AFW Training Academy is a lacrosse instructional platform consisting of leagues and clinics taught and coached by players and coaches of the National Lacrosse League’s newest team, the Albany FireWolves. Programs will run year-round with a particular focus on the summer and winter. The inaugural AFW Training Academy season will be held this coming summer in June and July and consist of three junior FireWolves Programs, including Team Skills and Scrimmage, Beginners and Experienced, and the inaugural season for the Capital Region Collegiate Box Lacrosse League (CRCBLL). All training will be run by current rostered Albany FireWolves standouts Andrew Kew, Joe Nardella, Greg Downing, Joe Resetarits and retired FireWolf, Ryan Hotaling.

“We are committed to grow the sport of Box Lacrosse in the United States and especially in the Capital Region, our home market,” said Oliver Marti, Albany FireWolves CEO & Owner. “I am so proud to have the opportunity to have our FireWolves players involved in these programs, where they can help develop the youth that play this great game. Boys and girls will receive training from some of the best athletes in the world and in turn get the opportunity to see those athletes showcase their talents as they compete on the turf at the Times Union Center. The sport of lacrosse is growing tremendously, and we want to also introduce box lacrosse to the kids do further help them develop into premier lacrosse athletes.”

“As we promised when we introduced our team into the league and market, we want to be a big part of our community and give back,” said George Manias, Albany FireWolves President. “AFW Training Academy gives us a platform to do just that. Not only will boys and girls be coached and developed by professional NLL FireWolves players and coaches, but they will also see these same players and coaches involved in our community and giving back. They will be role models for these kids both on and off the turf. Our goal is to give every kid in our community the ability to at least try the sport of Box Lacrosse and through an upcoming community program we will be rolling out soon, we will help those kids who may not be able to afford to do so. We want to include everyone in our programs as we grow this sport and our presence in our community.”

The Albany FireWolves also announce that the AFW Training Academy will be presented by Gait Lacrosse. A lacrosse equipment manufacturing company based in Altamont, NY, Gait Lacrosse was founded by legends of the lacrosse world, brothers Paul and Gary Gait. The two have played and coached at the highest levels of both men’s and women’s lacrosse and are committed to creating the best on-field products for lacrosse players of all ages. The company has a full line of women’s lacrosse gear and men’s lacrosse heads, handles, and gloves.

“We are very excited to partner with the FireWolves Training Academy to help grow the sport of indoor lacrosse, in the Capital District,” said Paul Gait, President of Gait Lacrosse. “We believe that playing the indoor game is extremely beneficial in developing stick skills at an accelerated pace and know that the FireWolves coaches and players will do a great job training the kids within this program.”

The AFW training Academy will be primarily based out of the Knickerbacker Arena in Troy, NY. The Knickerbacker Arena is owned and operated by the City of Troy and the land the arena sits upon is owned by Knickerbacker family and association. “While I’m truly excited to have the Albany FireWolves locating across the river in Albany for their home games, I’m even more excited with the newly formed partnership with the FireWolves for practice time and youth lacrosse programs at our Knick Arena in Troy!” said Carmella Mantello, Troy City Council President. “Lacrosse has fast become a first-rate sport for boys and girls, teaching everything from skills to teamwork to leadership, and we look forward to bringing this experience to our youth in Troy.”

