ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Arena football is officially coming back to Albany in the spring of 2024, with a familiar team name in a familiar league. Co-owner Mike Kwarta announced they’re bringing back the Albany Firebirds to play in the newly reformed Arena Football League.

Former Albany Empire offensive coordinator and interim head coach, Damon Ware will be the head coach and general manager of the franchise. Jeff Levack will serve as team president.

Ware announced the team’s first signing is former Empire wide receiver, and 2022 National Arena League MVP, Darius Prince.

Albany’s last arena football team, the Albany Empire, was terminated from the National Arena League, citing the Empire’s failure to pay overdue league-mandated assessments. The termination came months after former NFL pro-bowler Antonio Brown became part of the previous ownership group. Kwarta sold the Empire to Brown, and Ware was later fired by Brown.